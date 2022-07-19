Man hospitalised after broad daylight 'knife fight' in Sandy town centre

The force was called at 5.15pm yesterday (July 18) after a call described a fight in Market Square, involving a knife.

On arrival, they found a man lying in the blazing heat with what were believed to be stab wounds.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.15pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a fight in Market Square, Sandy, involving a knife.

Crime news

"Officers attended and discovered a man with what were believed to be stab wounds lying on the ground.

"The victim was taken to hospital and officers have launched a full investigation.