Man hospitalised after broad daylight 'knife fight' in Sandy town centre

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.15pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a fight in Market Square, Sandy, involving a knife.
"Officers attended and discovered a man with what were believed to be stab wounds lying on the ground.
"The victim was taken to hospital and officers have launched a full investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 40/41519/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."