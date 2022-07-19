Man hospitalised after broad daylight 'knife fight' in Sandy town centre

Bedfordshire Police rushed to the scene of a reported stabbing in Sandy that happened in broad daylight.

Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:04 pm

The force was called at 5.15pm yesterday (July 18) after a call described a fight in Market Square, involving a knife.

On arrival, they found a man lying in the blazing heat with what were believed to be stab wounds.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.15pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a fight in Market Square, Sandy, involving a knife.

"Officers attended and discovered a man with what were believed to be stab wounds lying on the ground.

"The victim was taken to hospital and officers have launched a full investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 40/41519/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."