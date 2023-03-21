Mum-of-three found dead in Biggleswade was killed by 'sharp and blunt force injury to head'

A mum-of-three found dead in Biggleswade was killed by a sharp and blunt force injury to her head, an inquest has heard.

The body of Sarah Albone, 38, was found in a house in Winston Crescent on February 25 – just days after being reported missing by worried family members who had not seen her since before Christmas.

Matthew Waddell, 34, of Winston Crescent, has been charged with murder. A plea hearing is due to take place on April 24 with a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court due to start on August 21.

An inquest into Ms Albone's death was opened by Senior Bedfordshire Coroner, Emma Whitting, on March 16 at The Court House, Ampthill.

The provisional cause of death provided by the pathologist was described as “a sharp and blunt force injury” to the head. The final post mortem report will follow "in due course”.

