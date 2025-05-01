Murder probe after body found in burnt-out car in Henlow

Jesbir Singh Khela. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a man was found in a torched car earlier this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the Biggleswade Chronicle reported that police were investigating after being called to a field near the B659 Langford Road around 7.30am on February 6, and were treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

The body has now been identified as 47-year-old Jesbir Singh Khela, known to some as Jessy, from Letchworth in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now treating this incident as a murder – and say they continue to carry out “extensive enquiries”.

Detectives used a post mortem examination, a full examination of the vehicle remains, and statements from the people who knew the victim as evidence before officially beginning their murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jesbir, as this has been a very distressing time for them.

“We are continuing to work hard to establish the circumstances around what happened to Jesbir and would urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you knew Jesbir and have information which could help, or if you witnessed suspicious activity on or around Langford Road overnight on Thursday 6 February, we want to hear from you.”

The force urged anyone with information “no matter how small it may seem” to come forward.

People are asked to report any information via Bedfordshire Police’s website quoting Operation Acle – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.