Police concerned for welfare of man in his 20s after suspected hit and run on A507 near Shefford

At around 5pm, a man believed to be in his 20s was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Passat on the A507, at the roundabout between Hitchin Road and Chapel Road. The silver Passat failed to stop at the scene.

Police are concerned for the welfare of the man involved in the collision, who left the scene in a white Ford van before emergency services arrived.

The occupants of the silver Passat are believed to be white males also in their 20s. They are described as being clean shaven, with one of them having blonde hair.

Police Constable Lisa Wilson, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is an extremely concerning incident that has occurred at a time when roads were likely to be busy.

“In the first instance, we are appealing to the man the car collided with to come forward. We are greatly concerned for his welfare, and it is paramount that he makes contact with us, so we can establish whether he needs medical attention.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the silver Passat leaving the scene. It will likely have sustained some damage to the front of the vehicle.

“If you have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, or have any further information to support our investigation, we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can report via the online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 306 of 2 September.