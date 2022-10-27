Two people have been arrested and four suspected stolen vehicles recovered from Upper Caldecote after a string of burglaries.

Police recovered two caravans and two cars from an address in Hill Lane, as well as thousands of pounds in cash and an assortment of other suspected stolen items on Tuesday (October 25).

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of burglary, money laundering and theft, while a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering.

Police news

A number of dogs were also seized by police over welfare concerns.

Superintendent Ian Taylor from Bedfordshire Police said: “These are some really important seizures and we will be working hard to trace the owners of all the items we have recovered following this operation.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will pour significant time and resources into tackling burglary and securing justice for victims of this highly intrusive crime, whilst seeking to bring those responsible to justice.”

