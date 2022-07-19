Bedfordshire Police has launched an investigation into a "shockingly brutal attack" after a man was stabbed in Sandy yesterday (Monday).

The force was called at 5.15pm on July 18 to reports of a fight in Market Square, Sandy, involving a knife.

Officers attended and discovered a man with what were believed to be stab wounds lying on the ground, and the victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Crime news

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A full search of the area was carried out but the offender was not located and no arrests have yet been made."

Detective Sergeant Lisa Scott from Bedfordshire Police’s North CID team said: “This was a shockingly brutal attack which we believe resulted from a fight between a group of people known to one another. For this reason, we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

“That said, it is no doubt a concern to the public of Sandy and I would assure residents we are doing all we can to identify and locate the person responsible for this stabbing.

"I would urge anyone who was in the Market Square area at this busy time of day to come forward and share any information which could assist our enquiries.”