Derelict building porch fire in Biggleswade was started deliberately

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:14 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 18:44 BST
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading after a porch was deliberately set alight in Biggleswade.

Crews from the town and Kempston were called to a fire in a derelict building porch in Dunton Lane on Friday, June 21, at 5.14pm.

The teams exposed and cut back the roof, and used a hose reel and small tools to extinguish the fire. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it had been started deliberately.

