Derelict building porch fire in Biggleswade was started deliberately
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters stopped flames from spreading after a porch was deliberately set alight in Biggleswade.
Crews from the town and Kempston were called to a fire in a derelict building porch in Dunton Lane on Friday, June 21, at 5.14pm.
The teams exposed and cut back the roof, and used a hose reel and small tools to extinguish the fire. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it had been started deliberately.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.