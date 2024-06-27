Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters stopped flames from spreading after a porch was deliberately set alight in Biggleswade.

Crews from the town and Kempston were called to a fire in a derelict building porch in Dunton Lane on Friday, June 21, at 5.14pm.

The teams exposed and cut back the roof, and used a hose reel and small tools to extinguish the fire. They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...