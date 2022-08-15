Disposable barbecue causes fire on Biggleswade Common

A disposable barbecue caused a blazing field fire in Biggleswade yesterday afternoon (August 14).

Firefighters are warning the public to avoid using barbecues close to the ground during the dry weather, as crews worked hard to limit damage to two hectares.

Grass and vegetation caught fire near Fairfield Road, with crews from Biggleswade, Shefford and Kempston rushing to the scene.

The blackened ground. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called yesterday (August 14) at around 12.40pm to a fire in the open on Fairfield Road, Biggleswade.

"The fire spread across approximately 100m x 50m of grass and vegetation. Two fire engines from Biggleswade as well as a multi-role vehicle from Shefford and a water carrier from Kempston attended.

"Firefighters used two hose reels, a high-pressure lance and a hose reel to extinguish the flames. A re-inspection was carried out at 6pm before closing the incident.

"It was confirmed that this fire was caused by the use of a disposable barbecue on the dry ground.