Call for traffic calming measures in Biggleswade after beloved pet killed by car

A Biggleswade cat owner whose beloved pet was killed by a car is calling for the speed limit to be reduced in his estate.

Alastair Pullan, 34, returned from walking his dogs on August 7 to find his black feline, Gaston, lying motionless on the pavement in Exmoor Avenue.

He is now calling for the limit to be reduced to 15mph and for speed bumps to be installed, but claims it is unclear whether Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) or David Wilson Homes own the road.

Gaston (left) and the road where the accident took place. Image: Alastair Pullan.

Alastair told the Chronicle: "Gaston had completely gone when we found him. His claws had exploded - they had been crushed - and you could feel the breaks in his bones.

"It makes me feel angry; this shouldn't have happened in the first place and it's not the first time this has happened in the area."

Alastair and his dogs had left the house just after 10pm, when Gaston had run out, too, and sat by his car.

The pet owner claims he was only gone for around four minutes, but by the time he came back, Gaston had been killed.

Gaston. Image: Alastair Pullan.

He added: "No-one witnessed it and the ring doorbell didn't catch it, but while I was off walking the dogs I did hear someone accelerate away."

Alastair claims that he has contacted CBC about the dangers of the road, but is yet to receive a response, while residents have also reported issues to David Wilson Homes.

However, he claims that it is unclear whether the council or house builder own the streets.

Gaston with the dogs, Sia and Koda. Image: Alastair Pullan.

Alastair, who believes the current limit is 30mph, claimed: "Speeding is a huge issue here. You can hear people accelerating, cars screeching, tyres screeching round corners. It's crazy.

"There's animals wandering round, children wandering round. I dread to think what could happen."

Gaston, who was just six-years-old, is now buried in the garden of Alastair's mother.

Meanwhile, Alastair says his two dogs, Koda and Sia, are now "visibly mourning" their feline friend.

Paying tribute to Gaston, Alastair added: "I adopted him from an animal rescue centre when I was living in China. He had been abandoned.

"He was one of the dogs. He would play with them and we nicknamed him the Little Devil.

"When I'd go to bed he'd be the first to come running up and snuggle in."

He reflected: "Gaston travelled across the world with me, yet he was killed in rural Biggleswade.”

A spokesman for David Wilson South Midlands said: “We are very sorry to hear about Mr Pullen’s cat.

“It is anticipated that the roads will be handed over to the local authority later this year and we will make the council aware of residents’ concerns over speeding vehicles.

“They will conduct a Road Safety Audit and will specify if any additional traffic calming measures are required. We thank residents for highlighting this matter.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "Exmoor Avenue is not adopted, and the developer is currently responsible for the road.”