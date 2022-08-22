Driver has lucky escape as vehicle flips on side after crash in Stotfold
Police closed the road whilst the vehicle was recovered
A driver had a lucky escape this morning after their vehicle flipped on its side in Stotfold.
Bedfordshire Police were called to the scene after 7am this morning, after reports of a collision in Tansy Avenue.
The car had hit some street furniture, but luckily the motorist only received minor injuries.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between one vehicle and street furniture today (August 22) at 7am in Tansy Avenue, Stotfold.
"One person received minor injuries. The road was closed for a short period of time whilst the vehicle was being recovered."