News you can trust since 1891

Driver has lucky escape as vehicle flips on side after crash in Stotfold

Police closed the road whilst the vehicle was recovered

By Jo Robinson
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:21 pm

A driver had a lucky escape this morning after their vehicle flipped on its side in Stotfold.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the scene after 7am this morning, after reports of a collision in Tansy Avenue.

The car had hit some street furniture, but luckily the motorist only received minor injuries.

The scene of the incident. Image: BCH Road Policing Unit.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Sandy convenience store ram raided by JCB during early hours of this morning

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between one vehicle and street furniture today (August 22) at 7am in Tansy Avenue, Stotfold.

"One person received minor injuries. The road was closed for a short period of time whilst the vehicle was being recovered."

Bedfordshire Police