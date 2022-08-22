Driver has lucky escape as vehicle flips on side after crash in Stotfold

A driver had a lucky escape this morning after their vehicle flipped on its side in Stotfold.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the scene after 7am this morning, after reports of a collision in Tansy Avenue.

The car had hit some street furniture, but luckily the motorist only received minor injuries.

The scene of the incident. Image: BCH Road Policing Unit.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between one vehicle and street furniture today (August 22) at 7am in Tansy Avenue, Stotfold.