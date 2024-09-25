'A real community effort': volunteers and council help 'devastated' Shefford flood victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood victims sought shelter in Shefford Town Council after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the area.

Volunteers and council staff worked tirelessley through the Sunday and Monday night (September 22 and 23) to provide support to people in need.

An assistance centre opened in the council headquarters on Sunday evening, as people braced themselves for flooding from the Rivers Flit and Hit on Monday - and many were left with water on the ground floor of their homes or businesses.

Councillor Paul Mackin MBE said: "It's a disaster for people who were flooded. Some of the older residents were quite devastated, with one or two of them going to stay with their children.

Flooding at Water Meadow, Shefford Leys estate. Images supplied by Nicholas Rogers.

"We are still trying to find out how many properties were affected.

"We had people on Northbridge Street that came to open their businesses this morning [Tuesday], and found three or four inches of water on the ground floor.

"At one stage, we had a rescue team pumping out river water from Scott Grange, they were down there for hours. We had BLEVEC, and volunteers from the Shefford Community Emergency Response Team. We had the mayor Ken Pollard, and our town clerk did a terrific job of co-ordinating people.

"From our point of view, it worked really well, the co-operation from different groups."

Flooding at Water Meadow, Shefford Leys estate. Image supplied by Nicholas Rogers.

Preprations began on Sunday evening, when the town council opened up as an assistance centre.

It provided shelter on Monday, and a source of electricity for those without power. Phone calls and visits were made to vulnerable residents, and ‘aqua-sacs’ were delivered.

Councillor Mackin added: "We could offer people cups of tea and coffee, and I know that the minister Erica Bowler opened up the Baptist Church. It was a real community effort."

Roads that were affected include: Northbridge Street, Southbridge Street, Kingsmede, Powells Road, Scott Grange and Stanford Road. Northbridge Street was closed but was able to open at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Flooded green spaces include: Bellcote Meadow, Millennium Green, Millpond Meadow, The Meads, Waterside and Drovers Spinney, and privately owned farmer's fields.

Councillor Pollard added: "If you get this sort of circumstance [flooding] do take a photo of it and contact your insurer.

"We would also welcome enquiries from anyone who could come and help out as a CERT volunteer."