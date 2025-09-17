Emergency incident: Fire service carry out river rescue search in Sandy
Emergency vehicles were involved in a water rescue search of the Mill Lane area of Sandy, last night.
Emergency service vehicles were in the surrounding area including on the A1 at around 7pm last night – though no findings were reported. (September 16)
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service stated: “Following thorough searches of the river and surrounding areas, no findings were reported.”
