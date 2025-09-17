Emergency incident: Fire service carry out river rescue search in Sandy

By Olga Norford
Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Water rescue searches were carried out near Mill Lane, Sandy last night (Sept 16)placeholder image
Water rescue searches were carried out near Mill Lane, Sandy last night (Sept 16)
Emergency vehicles were involved in a water rescue search of the Mill Lane area of Sandy, last night.

Emergency service vehicles were in the surrounding area including on the A1 at around 7pm last night – though no findings were reported. (September 16)

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service stated: “Following thorough searches of the river and surrounding areas, no findings were reported.”

We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

Related topics:Fire service
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice