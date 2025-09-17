Emergency incident: Fire service carry out river rescue search in Sandy

Water rescue searches were carried out near Mill Lane, Sandy last night (Sept 16)

Emergency vehicles were involved in a water rescue search of the Mill Lane area of Sandy, last night.

Emergency service vehicles were in the surrounding area including on the A1 at around 7pm last night – though no findings were reported. (September 16)

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service stated: “Following thorough searches of the river and surrounding areas, no findings were reported.”

We will update this story as soon as we have more information.