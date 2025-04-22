Fire service investigation after caravan goes up in flames near derelict Arlesey pub
A caravan went up in flames in the car park of derelict pub in Arlesey – and the fire service has started an investigation.
Crews from Biggleswade and Hertfordshire were called to Church Lane at 3.04am on Monday (April 21).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
"The cause of the fire is being investigated."
