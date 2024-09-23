Flood alert for Biggleswade's River Ivel as Central Bedfordshire under amber weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been issued for the River Ivel, as Central Bedfordshire is under an 'amber' weather warning.

River levels are said to be "rising steadily" as a result of heavy rainfall this weekend, and flooding is expected over the next few hours and into this evening (September 23).

Areas most at risk are: Langford Garden Centre, Common Road, High Street, Riverside Gardens, Wilmon Court, Ivel Close and Mill Lane.

The government website states: "Further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, which will keep river levels high and could also lead to some surface water problems.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. Our workforce are out checking flood defences and clearing weed screens."

The Met Office has issued an Amber Warning for Central Bedfordshire

This could mean that: spray and flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures; homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings; delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely; some communities will be cut off by flooded roads; power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.

The Met Office states: "An area of heavy rain is expected to affect central and southern England during Monday, becoming slow-moving somewhere across the warning area for several hours. It will then weaken and move away eastwards later Monday evening and overnight.

"Not all counties within the [East Midlands] warning area will be equally affected, but it seems likely that some areas will see 60-80 mm and a few places may receive 120mm or more. Travel disruption and some flooding is likely.

"Lightning may be an additional hazard in places. As well as this Amber warning, a Yellow warning for heavy rain is valid until the end of Monday."

People are advised to keep themselves and others safe and to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.

The Met Office adds: "If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

"It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities."

Email us at [email protected] if you’ve been impacted by the flooding – or click here to submit your photos and videos.

For more information, please visit the government and Met Office websites.