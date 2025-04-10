Out of control Southill bonfire causes 70 tonnes of waste to go up in flames
An out of control bonfire in Southill caused 70 tonnes of commercial waste to go up in flames.
Firefighters from Bedford, Harrold, Kempston, and Sandy were called to School Lane on Tuesday afternoon (April 8) at 2.05pm. An extra crew from Hertfordshire was also needed to help.
The bonfire had spread to 70 tonnes of mixed commerical green waste, hedgerow, pallets and trees.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a two hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.
"The fire was turned over to ensure it was fully extinguished and a thermal imaging camera was used to confirm there were no hotspots."
The cause was accidental.
