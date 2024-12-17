Person hit by train between Hitchin and Stevenage - route changes for Biggleswade commuters

A map of the affected areas. Thameslink states: 'Red and yellow colours are used to show major disruption and also blue to highlight ticket acceptance in place with other operators.' Images: Thameslink.

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Stevenage - here are the changes that Biggleswade rail commuters need to be aware of.

All lines are currently blocked between the two stations whilst the emergency services are at the scene.

Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy and Royston passengers will be affected.

The changes are as follows:

> Trains from Peterborough will only run between Peterborough and Biggleswade

> Trains from Cambridge will only run between Cambridge and Letchworth Garden City

> Trains between Stevenage and Finsbury Park/Moorgate will run as booked, but with possible delays

Thameslink stated: “If you do have to travel you should leave up to an hour extra to complete your journey as you may have to use an alternative route, and transport supplier.”

You can also use your ticket at no extra cost on the following UNO bus services:

635 - between Hatfield and Hitchin (operates Monday- Friday)

601 – Between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett (for Hatfield and St Albans City)

602 – Between Hatfield, St Albans, and Radlett

653 – Between St Albans, Hatfield, and Welwyn Garden City

For mental health support, please phone the Samaritans charity for free on 116 123 (24 hours). Or click here to visit their website.