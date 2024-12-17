Person hit by train between Hitchin and Stevenage - route changes for Biggleswade commuters
All lines are currently blocked between the two stations whilst the emergency services are at the scene.
Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy and Royston passengers will be affected.
The changes are as follows:
> Trains from Peterborough will only run between Peterborough and Biggleswade
> Trains from Cambridge will only run between Cambridge and Letchworth Garden City
> Trains between Stevenage and Finsbury Park/Moorgate will run as booked, but with possible delays
Thameslink stated: “If you do have to travel you should leave up to an hour extra to complete your journey as you may have to use an alternative route, and transport supplier.”
You can also use your ticket at no extra cost on the following UNO bus services:
635 - between Hatfield and Hitchin (operates Monday- Friday)
601 – Between Welwyn Garden City and Radlett (for Hatfield and St Albans City)
602 – Between Hatfield, St Albans, and Radlett
653 – Between St Albans, Hatfield, and Welwyn Garden City
For the latest service updates for Thameslink, please click here.
For mental health support, please phone the Samaritans charity for free on 116 123 (24 hours). Or click here to visit their website.
