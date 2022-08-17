Firefighters battled a four acre blaze at Blue Lagoon, Arlesey, yesterday evening (August 16).

Crews descended on Hitchin Road after 5.45pm to fight flames that had consumed grassland and hedgerow, with 32 tonnes of stacked hay on fire.

Firefighters from Shefford and Biggleswade attended the scene.

The field fire in Arlesey. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out yesterday (August 16) at 5.45pm to a field fire on Hitchin Road, Arlesey.

"Appliances from Shefford, Biggleswade and a multi-role vehicle from Harrold were in attendance.

"There was 32 tonnes of stacked hay on fire which spread to four acres of grassland, hedgerow and vegetation.

"The hay stack was dismantled down to an acceptable level using a telehandler.

"An extended hose reel, an ultra-high pressure lance, beaters, backpack sprayer and stack drags were in use to extinguish the fire, followed by surrounding areas being damped down.