Firefighters battle flames after blaze started deliberately in derelict Biggleswade building

Firefighters battled flames after a derelict building in Biggleswade was deliberately set alight.

Crews from Sandy and Kempston battled the blaze in Dunton Lane at 6.03pm on Monday evening (June 3).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire. A fan was used to disperse smoke. The cause of the fire was deliberate."