Firefighters battle haystack blaze in Edworth
Firefighters battled a haystack blaze in Edworth after bales accidentally caught light.
Crews from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston were called to Dunton Road at 3.53pm on Thursday (June 6) to douse the flames.
Firefighters used hose reels and stack drags to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”