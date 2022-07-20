Firefighters praised for 'herculean efforts' as heatwave set fields ablaze in Biggleswade area

As the UK faced its hottest days on record, crews tackled ferocious blazes in Biggleswade and Sandy, as well as an incident in Renhold, near Great Barford, which saw "two firefighters and a police officer taken to hospital" due to the heat.

Bedfordshire Fire Chief, Andy Hopkinson, has praised his "amazing control staff, firefighters, officers and corporate staff for their "absolutely herculean efforts".

Commenting on the Biggleswade incident, a Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We were called out on Monday (July 18) at 8.12pm to a field fire, involving half a hectare of grass and standing crop, on Bells Brook.

"Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire using two high pressure fogging units."

However, the fires escalated on Tuesday (July 19).

The spokeswoman added: "We were called out at 1.51pm to a stubble fire, which covered an area over 40 hectares of field, on Ravensden Road, Renhold. There were eight appliances and a water carrier in attendance.

The fire in Biggleswade. Image: Biggleswade Community Fire Station.

"Firefighters worked really hard to extinguish the fire in extreme heat conditions, using a multi role vehicle, a rural water tender, six jets, four hose reels and a 1.9m ladder.

"Two firefighters and a police officer were taken to hospital due to the effects of heat.

"We were also called out at 4.49pm to a field fire, involving 150 hectares of standing crop, a tractor and several pieces of rail furniture, on Sunderland Road, Sandy.

"Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire using four jets, six hose reels, three multi role vehicles and two rural water tenders."