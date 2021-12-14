Man found dead as car discovered in ditch near Potton

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Potton.

At around 6.50am on Friday morning (December 10) police were called to reports of a black Vauxhall Corsa found in a ditch in Wrestlingworth Road.

Emergency services attended, however a 29-year-old man was found within the vehicle and was sadly pronounced dead the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and investigators are currently working to establish the events which led to the car leaving the road.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a very sad incident in which a young man has lost his life, and we are now working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the car leaving the carriageway.

“At this time it is unclear when the collision may have taken place, however we are continuing our enquiries and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"We’re particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall traveling towards Wrestlingworth between 10.50pm on Thursday and 6.50am on Friday.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”