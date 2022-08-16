Man in his 60s dies after being struck by train near Sandy station yesterday evening
The death is not being treated as suspicious
A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a train near Sandy station yesterday evening (August 15).
British Transport Police were at the scene along with paramedics, finding a “casualty on the tracks” who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to the line near Sandy at 7.16pm yesterday evening (15 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Thameslink confirmed: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough.”
Trains were either delayed or cancelled yesterday evening but all lines are running normally today (August 16).
> If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone.