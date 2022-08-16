Man in his 60s dies after being struck by train near Sandy station yesterday evening

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a train near Sandy station yesterday evening (August 15).

British Transport Police were at the scene along with paramedics, finding a “casualty on the tracks” who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sandy train station. Image: Google.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to the line near Sandy at 7.16pm yesterday evening (15 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Thameslink confirmed: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough.”

Trains were either delayed or cancelled yesterday evening but all lines are running normally today (August 16).