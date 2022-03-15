400 jobs boost as Luton Airport sees boom in passenger numbers

London Luton Airport (LLA) is recruiting for 400 new roles across the airport as February’s passenger figures indicate a promising recovery for the airport, and the Government announces an end to all Covid travel restrictions.

A busy ski season and half-term city breaks boosted LLA’s passenger count last month with a total of 611,000 passengers using LLA in February. Geneva, Amsterdam and Belfast topped the most popular destinations, followed by Edinburgh, Glasgow and Paris.

Ahead of an anticipated busy summer, boosted by the announcement all remaining Covid travel restrictions are to be lifted on Friday, the airport is recruiting for 400 new roles. Jobs available include aviation security officers, fire fighters and retail and hospitality staff and positions related to the Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system, which will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.

400 jobs are up for grabs

Alberto Martin, CEO of LLA, said: “We are confident that demand for air travel is returning given the busy half term period, and will only increase further with the relaxation of the final travel restrictions at the end of this week.

"Though reaching our pre-pandemic figures will be tough, flying to the UK is now as easy as it was before, removing a key barrier to booking for many passengers. Hiring key staff will be essential to accommodate this anticipated uplift, and we look forward to recruiting ahead of what we know will be a busy summer season.”