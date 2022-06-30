A rare bird has helped raise almost £500 towards a new church roof as birdwatchers descended on a village in the hope of catching sight of it.

Parish priest, the Reverend Chris Campbell, said: “The whole community has enjoyed welcoming both our feathered visitor and the birdwatchers that have come to watch him. In response, people have been most generous with their donations. We have to find some £120,000 to re-roof our Grade 2 listed medieval church, which is celebrating its 700th birthday this year - so maybe the Hoopoe was heaven sent.”