Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the fun of the fair will be had at Sandy Carnival this weekend, as the event could be held for one last time at its iconic venue.

Families are invited along to Sandye Place on Saturday (June 15) to enjoy a fairground, games, stalls, and more, during what promises to be an action packed day.

With the future of Sandye Place uncertain, there will also be an opportunity for residents to have their say about the former school's future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Stewart, chairman of the carnival committee, said: "It's going to be a fantastic afternoon. We will have something for everybody – stalls, food, fun and games, and hopefully sunshine.

Sandy Carnival. Images: Sandy Carnival.

"Sandye Place is such a wonderful venue. The fields are there, it's the centre of town, and people can just follow the parade into the grounds. It's where it has been and where it always should be.

"There's so much history there for the carnival and other organisations."

On Saturday, members of the public will have their chance to speak to Sandy Town Council and the Neighbourhood Plan Committee, sign a petition, and voice their opinions about the future of the town's "jewel in the crown".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley added: "If the town wants to keep the carnival in its community space, they need to be there, and they need to have their say. It's a little bit bittersweet not knowing where we will be next year. There's no other site in Sandy as suitable - Sunderland Road is a wind tunnel, and Bedford Road Recreation Ground used to be home to the carnival, but that gate has been changed and it's too narrow for the funfair.

"We are having to look at how we will go forward – but we are determined there will be one."

For now, 2024 promises a fun-filled day for all. A fairytale themed parade will begin in Western Way at 1.30pm, and travel down London Road, West Road, St Neots Road, and Park Road, before arriving at Sandye Place.

Parade participants will include Maple Tree Primary, Laburnum Primary, Sandy Football Club, Sandy Cricket Club, Mini Explorers, Sandy Scouts (Squirrels), Tesco, Aisle O'Var Backswording Clubbe, and Shefford Majorettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be led by the Sandy Reunion Band, as well as the fire brigade, and the Carnival Stars, Lilleejana Robinson and Harry Campbell.

Hayley added: "On the field we'll have Party on Potton providing hot food and running the beer tent, with Sandy Good Neighbours running the tea tent. We'll have over 30 stalls, including the flying chicken game, tombolas, candles and wax melts, clothing and accessories, sweets, plants, locally produced gin, face painting, a glitter bar, hook a duck, and craft stalls.

"There will also be the carnival raffle, which has over 40 prizes this year. The first prize is £150."

Arena acts will include Aisle O'Var Backsworders, Shefford Majorettes, Sandy Fire Brigade, Sandy Community Choir, and guest act, Steve Kaos, who will be performing at Glastonbury a couple of weeks after carnival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be parade marshalls with buckets so punters can donate to the carnival.