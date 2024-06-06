Apology after "poorly written" report over plans for Sandye Place Academy presented to council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “poorly written” local authority report about plans for a heritage site in Sandy has led an executive member to say sorry to residents.

Proposals to regenerate the Sandye Place Academy site are likely to include some residential development, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell asked the committee to reject the recommendation in the report calling for a public consultation to begin “on the basis it’s poorly written and woolly”.

She held a coat hanger while explaining a building on Sandye Place is a hangar, and not a hanger, as suggested in the report.

The mansion house at Sandye Place Academy

“These errors smack of a lack of care or interest from those compiling the report,” she explained. “It gives the message Sandy is an irrelevance in the eyes of the authority.

“The report reflects a lack of accuracy, appetite and ambition. The current executive needs to consider the wisdom of selling off every asset it can get its hands on, as one day there’ll be nothing left to sell.

“Residents care deeply about the history of the listed manor house. Sandy has no public park. If the site is developed for housing, access in and out are very restricted. The impact on surrounding streets will be catastrophic.”

Independent Sandy councillor Rob Pashby also objected to the report, saying: “This contradicts key elements of the CBC strategic plan.

“It doesn’t proactively engage with or listen to with our residents, communities and businesses. We’ve been providing local feedback which has generally been ignored.

“Alternative ways of finding funding, recovering money and generating income from this site haven’t been considered.

“This report suggests CBC sees Sandye Place as a financial millstone it wants to wash its hands of as soon as possible. The mansion house could be a library, a museum, a new town hall or a cafe.

“It’s shocking that it costs £100,000 a year to maintain the site when it provides no benefit, and this must change. Sandye Place is boarded up and the gates are locked.

“All three Sandy ward councillors were elected on a manifesto to return Sandye Place as an asset to the community. It could be a catalyst for the regeneration of Sandy town centre.”

CBC deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade councillor Hayley Whitaker agreed “access would be an issue”, adding: “It’s a maze around there.

“But actually it’s a lovely oasis of calm and loveliness in the middle of Sandy. I was struck by just how beautiful and serene it was.

“I know we’ve got to find some funds. You can’t have lots of things without plenty of housing as well. There’s a compromise to be had where we might somehow build on that site, albeit low density and a small amount.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor and executive member for business, housing and public assets Steve Watkins acknowledged: “There’s some criticism this report is a little ambiguous.

“That’s the nature of a consultation document. The final plan would be more authoritative. If the document has fallen below resident expectations I apologise for that and we’ll take another look at it.”

A statement from Sandy Town Council following Friday's crisis meetings about the plans said: "Sandye Place is an important part of Sandy’s heritage, at the heart of the town and many residents have fond memories of themselves and their children attending school at Sandye Place Academy until the school’s closure in 2019.

"The green area at Sandye Place historically has hosted community events such as the Sandy Carnival and recently, the Queen’s Jubilee in 2022 and The Coronation of King Charles III in 2023. Not forgetting the fact that it has been home to the Sandy Horticultural Show (now Sandy Garden and Craft Show) since the 1920s.

"Residents have a strong connection with the site and have expressed their dissatisfaction with Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC) consultation proposals."

It added: "Sandy Town Council is pleased to announce that working together, we have successfully stalled Central Bedfordshire Council, as further work on the future of Sandye Place, including a full and thorough consultation with Sandy Town Council and its Neighbourhood Plan Team, our ward councillors and residents, is required.