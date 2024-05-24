Future of shuttered Sandye Place Academy to be discussed by Central Bedfordshire Council in June

Before it became an academy, the school was known as Sandye Place Middle School

A decision over the future of Sandy Place Academy could be made by early next year.

The long-term future of the site, which has been empty since the school closed in 2019, is set to be considered at Central Bedfordshire Council’s next executive committee meeting on June 4.

And it could be the subject of a 12-week public consultation to shape its future – with the council asking for your opinions over outline proposals for the site.

These include using it to improve care home provision in the town, a youth centre, or selling off part of the site and using the cash to offset the cost of other investments in the town – which could mean it’s used for housing development.

According to the council, a final decision could be made in early 2025.

The report due to be put before committee members “recognises the strength of feeling” about its future – but also highlights the cost of securing and maintaining the site, which is currently in excess of £100,000 a year.

It also reflects comments from a previous consultation in June 2021, as well as work by Sandy Town Council in the development of the Neighbourhood Plan.

Subject to agreement by the Executive Committee, the consultation would be seeking the views of local people, businesses and other organisations, including the town council, on:

> Improving care home provision in Sandy by building a new care home on the site. This would replace the capacity at Allison House which is owned and run by the council, but now lacks the amenities generally expected in modern care homes.

> The new care home could also include other community facilities that the public previously suggested the site could be used for such as youth centre provision, community spaces and café facilities open to the public to enjoy. This would support the public’s desire for the site to remain a focal point for the whole community.

> The sale of part of the site to generate a one-off income, offsetting investment in Sandy such as the £16m to transform Sandy Secondary School including additional SEND facilities, £4M to re-provide indoor leisure facilities at Jenkins Pavilion, and supporting the delivery of the new care home.

But that would likely mean using part of the site for new homes.

The council says Sandy has had “relatively low” levels of housing growth in recent years and says “more people living centrally in Sandy would boost footfall to the high street, supporting local shops and businesses”.

It added: “Data indicates there is a strong demand for new homes in Sandy, including affordable and social housing. Development of the former Sandye Place Academy site would represent the first ‘significant’ development within Sandy since 2014/15 and would ensure the delivery of affordable housing, in line with council policy.

The site is protected by being in a conservation area and contains listed heritage assets, and the council says that if sold, a “significant” amount of green space would be maintained, with possible enhancements including riverside walks. Listed buildings such as the Mansion House could be preserved at no cost to the taxpayer, says Central Beds Council.

By contrast, the council says it would cost more than £2million to refurbish the building if the council maintained ownership – and it would cost around £200,000 a year to keep it running.

Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member business, housing and public assets, said: “The location and special qualities of this site, and the buildings located on it, are clearly of great importance to the Sandy community. Some parts of the site are listed and in a conservation area, and some parts also have historical importance to the community. We understand this and want to reflect the whole community's interests when we consider the future of the site.

“As an Asset of Community Value, any sale of the site would be offered to the community first, but we need to work towards a proposal that is financially viable, and that is likely to see new homes on part of the site, potentially alongside a new care home. The delivery of new housing would help local people stay living in Sandy where they might otherwise have to look outside of the area, and numerous protections are in place to ensure that any growth would be sympathetic to the existing area. A significant area to the south of the site would remain as green space for the whole community.

“We want to work with local people to create an attractive, vibrant space for everyone in and around the area. If we proceed with a consultation following the Executive Committee on 4 June, I will be urging everyone in Sandy, from children and young adults to their parents and grandparents, as well as local businesses, community groups and other organisations, to get involved and tell us what they think.”