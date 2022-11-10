Anger as Asda in Biggleswade slashes free parking time

A conflict over the length of stay at a supermarket car park in Biggleswade could harm Christmas trade and should be “escalated further up the food chain” if necessary, a meeting heard.

The town council is at loggerheads with Asda Stores Limited, after it decided to change the two-hour time allowance to an hour-and-a-half.

A free parking requirement was part of the planning application for the supermarket’s Church Street store, which was built on a parking area.

Asda in Biggleswade

“We’re awaiting a response from Asda to our letter, which should be about five working days.” explained the town council’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini.

Councillor Frank Foster led the criticism, warning: “This is really unacceptable. Anyone visiting the town recently sees it’s revving up for Christmas.

“The loss of that parking time for our residents and Asda shoppers will have a major impact. We need some action taken quickly. It’s not appropriate to let the matter drift.”

Mayor Grant Fage asked: “If we think there should be action, and most of us do, what should it be if the firm isn’t playing ball?”

Councillor Rob Pullinger said: “We need to push CBC and planning officers to go down the enforcement route and not take the Asda planning officer’s interpretation as gospel, because it’s blatantly disingenuous… or implying ‘as it was poorly drafted in the first place we can’t enforce it’.

“The company’s clearly disregarding what was arranged.”

Councillor Michael North agreed, saying: “CBC planning enforcement has the power to order Asda to change it back to two hours. That’s what it should say on the sign.”

Councillor Kevin Brown suggested, as residents are backing them, some direct action is needed by organising a petition and a protest if necessary.

Deputy mayor Madeline Russell said: “I’m not sure I’d go as far as a petition. We need to point out this is drifting and the wording is clear.”

CBC Biggleswade South councillor and town councillor Mark Foster wondered: “Where would we be if Asda decided it wanted to give an hour’s parking, or even said 15 minutes is appropriate?

“Does the planning paperwork indicate the company could do that? We need to be robust around this.”

A July 2003 planning condition only requires parking “for the unrestricted use by the public free of charge for a maximum period of two hours”, according to a social media post by Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker.

“Asda have interpreted this as by allowing 90 minutes it still meets the maximum two hours and its legal obligation,” she added.

“The concern is the substantial impact on the town centre when high streets are already struggling.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “It needs to be a combination of things. We’ll contact CBC to influence and speed up the debate there.

“There’s been a disingenuous response from Asda’s hierarchy and it feels not in the spirit of what was agreed previously.

“We should escalate it further up the food chain and if necessary write to the chief executive. At least then there’ll be an obligation to respond.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to send a letter to CBC with copies of the correspondence so far, and await Asda’s latest response before sending it a similar mailing.