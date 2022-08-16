A Biggleswade nursing and residential home has welcomed a new leader to its team.

Hardworking Sharon Lamb has recently been enrolled as home manager at Beaumont Park, Shortmead Street, and is looking forward to welcoming local residents into its heart.

Sharon qualified as a nurse in 2006, has previously worked in community and clinical lead positions, as well as managing a new-build care home.

Sharon Lamb. Image: Healthcare Homes.

She said: “We've organised outdoor visits, making the most of the good weather, and had the local school in to sing to the residents recently, which they loved.

"We are planning to have an open day in late summer and welcome the community in to visit us.”

Sharon has two children and worked as a childminder when they were young, but missed the challenges and rewards of life in the care sector.

She explained: “I was ready to return to care once the children started school and have been made very welcome here at Beaumont Park.

"I have a great team which I am looking to build upon as well as develop areas of the home including outside in the garden where we hope to have a sensory area and a wildflower bed to encourage the bees and butterflies.”

When she is not at work, Sharon enjoys being a mum, reading and travelling.

Beaumont Park, a victorian double-fronted house, is part of the Healthcare Homes family of 48 care homes in the south and east of the UK, as well as 11 homecare branches.