Beaumont Park in Biggleswade welcomes a new manager to team
Meet the nursing and residential home’s new leader
A Biggleswade nursing and residential home has welcomed a new leader to its team.
Hardworking Sharon Lamb has recently been enrolled as home manager at Beaumont Park, Shortmead Street, and is looking forward to welcoming local residents into its heart.
Sharon qualified as a nurse in 2006, has previously worked in community and clinical lead positions, as well as managing a new-build care home.
Most Popular
-
1
Man in his 60s dies after being struck by train near Sandy station yesterday evening
-
2
Disposable barbecue causes fire on Biggleswade Common
-
3
Grass fire narrowly averted after car bursts into flames on A1 at Wyboston
-
4
Biggleswade Dental Centre holds grand open day to celebrate new makeover
-
5
Pub in Biggleswade saved as plans to turn the listed building into a house are rejected
She said: “We've organised outdoor visits, making the most of the good weather, and had the local school in to sing to the residents recently, which they loved.
"We are planning to have an open day in late summer and welcome the community in to visit us.”
Sharon has two children and worked as a childminder when they were young, but missed the challenges and rewards of life in the care sector.
She explained: “I was ready to return to care once the children started school and have been made very welcome here at Beaumont Park.
"I have a great team which I am looking to build upon as well as develop areas of the home including outside in the garden where we hope to have a sensory area and a wildflower bed to encourage the bees and butterflies.”
When she is not at work, Sharon enjoys being a mum, reading and travelling.
Beaumont Park, a victorian double-fronted house, is part of the Healthcare Homes family of 48 care homes in the south and east of the UK, as well as 11 homecare branches.
The home has a 9.7 out of 10 score on independent review website: www.carehome.co.uk