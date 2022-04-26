Mayor, Cllr Martin Pettitt, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, hosted a meeting of the local scouting group on Wednesday, April 16.

The 18 excited Beavers and their group leaders visited the council chamber where they were taught about the history of Sandy and its council.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman said: "The children heard about the origins and past of the council building at 10 Cambridge Road, and took a close look at the council crest and town sign, to learn about the relevance each has to the town.

Left: Beavers Alfie Keenan, Ethan Patel and Joseph Donaldson with Mayor, Cllr Martin Pettitt. Right: Beavers Christopher Baker, Ellis Whitehead, Jack Moutrey and Ben Manley with the Mayor. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

"In small groups, the Beavers also explored the exhibits displayed in the chamber and offices, which include ancient roman artifacts and interesting items from the building’s past life as an historic fire station."