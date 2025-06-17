Watch as a Bedfordshire dad is mobbed by screaming fans when they mistake him for Pitbull at the star’s concert.

Hilarious footage shows the moment a dad was mobbed by screaming fans after being mistaken for Pitbull at the rapper's concert.

Phil Mansford, 49, went to the O2 Arena in London on June 10 to see the real Mr. Worldwide, but ended up becoming the star of the night himself.

As he strolled through the queue, people began screaming, pointing and leaving their spots in the line to follow him, convinced they were in the presence of the star.

Phil Mansford. | Nicola Mansford / SWNS

Phil played along with the confusion, blowing kisses, high-fiving fans and posing for pictures as the crowd followed him through the venue.

His daughter Niamh Mansford, 23, shared the viral video online.

Niamh, a beauty therapist from Chicksands in Bedfordshire, said: “It was mad. He was a bit shocked to begin with but then he thought ‘You know what this is brilliant’ and just went with it. Everyone was cheering him through the O2.”

