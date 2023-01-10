Biggleswade could lose out on cash from linking homes to new substation

An Independent councillor is “saddened” money from linking up future housing developments to an electricity substation at Biggleswade could be spent elsewhere in the district.

But the funding can rightly be distributed over a wider area, according to Conservative Central Bedfordshire councillors.

It follows the local authority being granted £69.6m housing infrastructure fund (HIF) investment by government.

Artist's impression of the substation plans

This covered delivery of a new supergrid locally, extra school places in the town, building a bridleway bridge over the East Coast Main Line and a transport interchange at the railway station.

One condition was that Central Bedfordshire Council adopts a recovery and recycling strategy to show how some of the money could be reclaimed from developers benefiting from these projects, explained a report to the executive.

“While some funding will be obtained via Section 106 contributions, the key area for recovery relates to the supergrid.

“The connection agreement CBC signed up to with UK Power Networks allows the council to recover costs from developers via the application of 2017 regulations by the energy firm.

“This compensation can only be secured within ten years of the supergrid becoming operational, estimated to be 2024 to 2034.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker referred to “a new leisure centre, a strategy and implementation for the roads to reduce congestion, a mythical health hub and an urgent care walk-in centre, a town centre where paving is fit for purpose…”

Conservative council leader and Arlesey councillor Richard Wenham, who chairs the committee, interrupted to remind her that contributions should be relevant and not just a general statement about requirements for certain locations.

Councillor Whitaker resumed: “…football pitches. Residents need all of these things in Biggleswade.

“Section 106 (developer) contributions are very important to us. When new homes from the Local Plan are built, the needs of the town will be even greater and that does link into the HIF.

“So I’m saddened to see this proposal and the recognition that by taking the standard level of payments from developers for connection to the supergrid, Biggleswade can expect money destined for the town will go into the big general pot to be spent anywhere in Central Bedfordshire.

“The supergrid will be an eyesore on Biggleswade’s doorstep and the town deserves to benefit from any finances it generates. The town isn’t just there to make this local authority money.”

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Nigel Young said: “It wasn’t necessary to scrutinise this because the authority has done a cracking job in convincing government we should retain those funds for the benefit of all residents. So Biggleswade isn’t being penalised.”

Councillor Wenham added: “It’s quite possible Homes England might have demanded the money back in its entirety. And it will accrue over a number of years.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor David Shelvey said: “”It’s great we’ve the ability to retain this. The supergrid doesn’t just cover Biggleswade, but a much wider area.

“It gives us a little more flexibility. Section 106 is slightly restricted on what we can spend it on.”