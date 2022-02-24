Ollie and Nadia

An intrepid couple from Biggleswade are set to climb Africa’s highest peak with their friend – a survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Ollie Buncombe and Nadia Shakir will take on the Kilimanjaro challenge as part of charity team initiative Martin’s Mountain to help raise £1million for the Spinal Injuries Association.

The campaign follows Manchester Arena bombing survivor Martin Hibbert as he scales Mt. Kilimanjaro in a specially adapted Mountain Trike, having sustained a paralytic spinal cord injury in the 2017 attack.

Nadia and Ollie with their friend Graeme - who is also tackling the climb

Now, five years on from the incident, Ollie and Nadia will be joining Martin and his 11 other team members on a seven-day trip traversing the rocky and rugged path to the summit.

As part of the run-up to the momentous Kilimanjaro challenge, the Martin’s Mountain team is encouraging people to get involved too, and has launched the #MY19 social media campaign, challenging people to get away from their home desks and get outside in the fresh air for 19 minutes.

These 19 minutes represent the 19,000ft of Kilimanjaro and the mountains that those living with spinal cord injuries must face every day.

Martin Hibbert said: “It’ll be the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But climbing Kilimanjaro is only part of the story.

“My true ambition is to enable every spinal cord injured person to receive the specialist care and support they need to live the life they choose and reach their full potential.

“I want to start a movement that will create a better and fairer society for disabled people.”

Ollie, originally from Cambridge, said: “I first met Martin in December 2020 when I was brought on to develop and deliver the Martin’s Mountain project for Spinal Injuries Association.

“I met him on countless Teams calls, eventually meeting him for the first time in person at Silverstone, where we filmed the launch of the project.

“Martin has quickly become one of my best mates, I greatly admire his strength and determination, always being there for anyone, anytime.”

“I have been working for the Spinal Injuries Association since December 2020. Prior to that I have spent the last 10 years involved in disability sport in one role or another.

“Improving the lives of, and opportunities for, people with a disability is my passion.

“I strongly believe that everyone no matter your background, social circumstance, physical or mental capabilities deserves to live a fulfilled life of their choosing.”

“Raising £1million for the Spinal Injuries Association will be no mean feat, but with Martin as our leader, anything is possible.

“He has proved time and time again that this is true in so many ways.

“In a relatively short space of time Martin has had a huge impact on my life.

“The money raised will have a huge impact on the lives of people in the UK with a spinal cord injury. I can’t wait to get up that mountain.”

Nadia added: “Being married to Ollie meant that I met Martin indirectly. I would often hear Martin on the phone to Ollie, or over FaceTime and watched what started as work for them, flourish into an amazing friendship.

“Almost slightly nervous to meet Martin, once I did, he was an incredibly funny and motivated individual, and his grit and determination is the main thing that makes me believe we will complete this challenge.”