Biggleswade Cub Scout leader invited to Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace

Nick Gurney, 59, was nominated by the Bedfordshire Lord Lieutenant in acknowledgment of his services to the community, as the special occasion celebrates those who devote their time to helping others.

Over a span of almost 40 years, Nick has volunteered to support the Biggleswade Scouting movement, organising and putting on numerous Gang Shows - involving hundreds of children and leaders, attending charity events, camping, planting trees, and much more.

Nick told the Chronicle: "The Royal Garden Party was an honour to attend and an amazing day. I went with my wife, Babs, who is a Brown Owl in Biggleswade GirlGuiding and who has supported me over the years.

Nick and his wife, Babs, at the Royal garden party. Photos: Nick Gurney.

"When I received my letter to come to the palace, I was absolutely ecstatic. It's a once in a lifetime experience.

"There were over 8,000 people there and it's very dignified. The royals who attended included William and Kate; it's surreal really, an experience that I shall always remember.

"We had sandwiches, cakes, lashings of tea and barley water. It was a great party will all the bells and whistles!"

One of Nick's most notable achievements is the naming of Baden Powell Way in Kings Reach, a suggestion he put forward to the council to honour the Biggleswade Scout Group's 100th anniversary (2009).

The road is named after the founder of the Scouting movement, Lord Robert Baden-Powell, and Nick was delighted to meet Lord Baden-Powell’s granddaughter, Jilly Clay, who came to unveil one of the signs and a special plaque.

Nick added: "I'm passionate about Scouting in Biggleswade and there’s 200 young people involved locally.

"It's great to see them learning skills for life, and people who used to be in the cub pack now bring their own children. It's the circle of life."

Nick’s contribution has been recognised by the Scouting movement and he has received a Medal of Merit for his long service. His daughters, family and friends are all "incredibly proud of him".