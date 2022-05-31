Three friends known as Hearts for Moggerhanger raise over £16k for St John's Hospice

Close friends Christina Boxall, Judi Hobbs, and Geraldine Clarke began raising funds in summer 2020 to thank the hospice for the invaluable care they gave Tony, Christina’s husband.

The trio have now raised an impressive £16,359 through a series of raffles, market stalls, clothes sales and more - smashing their £15,000 target.

Christina said: “I wanted to do something to pay Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice back. They were marvellous to me and Tony when he was seriously ill.

Left to right: Christina, Judi and Geraldine and Jo Landucci, fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John's. Photo: Sue Ryder.

“I just knew with the lockdown it was going to be tough for the charity. There were no shops open. Sue Ryder’s carers had been a really good support, not just for my husband, but for me too.

"They were lovely to us, I just couldn’t fault them. I wanted to do something in Tony’s memory. I feel like I am doing it for him.”

The women earned the endearing nickname ‘Hearts for Moggerhanger’ after a complete stranger commended their kind hearts, by addressing an envelope to the trio with the moniker.

Over the course of the last two years, the Hearts for Moggerhanger crew along with the help of good friends Ruth Norman and Sheila Springell, as well as their friend’s husbands John and Tony, have hosted a number of successful raffles, clothes sales and market stalls to raise all-important funds for the charity.

Christina said: “We didn’t expect to raise so much money. We really couldn’t do it without the fantastic support of Potton town and our local community.

"We have had help from lots of businesses and shops, and we want to say a big thank you to everyone for their support. A special thank you to the team at Tysoe’s – they kindly act as a collection point for donations."

Christina’s husband Tony died in December 2019.

He received support from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice for around two years before he died and stayed at the hospice several times to receive inpatient care for a short time.

While he was there, staff on the specialist inpatient unit helped to manage his symptoms. Tony was also cared for at home by the Sue Ryder St John’s Palliative Care Hub team.

Christina said: “At first, I didn’t want to go to because I thought a hospice was where you go to die.

"But it’s not just about dying; I want more people to know that.

"I want people to know that the hospice is there to help people who are really struggling with life-limiting conditions. They offer support with stabilising symptoms and help make people as comfortable as possible. They also give support to family members.

“The staff were so friendly; they were lovely. They made it a home from home. That’s so much what you want.”

She added: “I would also like to thank the wonderful Palliative Care Hub team at Sue Ryder St John’s. They made it possible for Tony to pass away at home with me, which was his most wished for thing.