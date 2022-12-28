Biggleswade's deputy mayor appeals to ASDA chairman to settle parking dispute

Biggleswade Town Council has appealed to the chairman of ASDA, asking him to “intervene” in its free parking dispute.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Madeline Russell has penned a letter to Lord Rose of Monewden after the Church Street store changed the restrictions in its car park from a maximum of two hours to of one-and-a-half hours. The council claims that this will damage the local economy, and has written to the company several times to request that the decision be reversed.

An ASDA spokesman confirmed the supermarket had received the letter and would be responding in due course.

Asda in Biggleswade. Image: Google.

Writing to Lord Rose, Councillor Russell said: "The arrangements at Asda have worked well for 20 years. The Town Council would like to understand the reason for the change now and to request that Asda reconsiders its decision in light of its detrimental effect on the town. Town Council car parks offer two hours’ free parking for the very reason that we wish to encourage the use of our town centre and its businesses."

Councillor Russell claims the council has "made no real progress" with its mission. Its last communication from the supermarket was received in October, when it advised that parking arrangements for the store "remain at two hours for customers before any charges are received". But it is currently advertising 1.5 hours; with "the offer of an additional half-hour grace period for parking".

In her letter to Lord Monewden, Councillor Russell protested: "This does not make sense. It cannot be right that visitors to Biggleswade, our residents and, of course, Asda shoppers, should be expected to rely on word-of-mouth or rumour to gain information. Surely if that were the case, the signage should be returned as soon as possible to show a maximum of two hours parking allowed?

"Very soon after the receipt of the Asda Team letter, the notices in the car park were supplemented with an invitation to extend the parking time by paying a charge. Perhaps this is the motivation for the change?"

The scale of charges allows for 24-hour, seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and monthly parking.

Councillor Russell added: "From this, it could be concluded that the residents of Biggleswade have had the amenity of a useful parking facility reduced by having less spaces available due to long stay parking. A loss to Biggleswade to boost Asda’s profits?"

In her letter, the deputy mayor also argues that the supermarket is in breach of its S.106 agreement, which says that the supermarket "shall consult with the council regarding the use and operation of the car park, taking notice of the council’s observations".

However, Councillor Russell pointed out: "There has been no consultation to date with either Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) or the Town Council."

