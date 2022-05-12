Biggleswade's The Rose fundraising for Ukrainian family as pub DJ and wife will take in refugees

A comedy night at The Rose, and right, Phil and Ann Bolland.

Publicans Eamonn Watson and Sarah Mulchrone have so far raised £365, as well as match funding from Strictly Beds and Bunks, Sandy, to buy bunk beds and a king size mattress for a Ukrainian mother and her two children, aged four and 11.

DJ at The Rose, Phil Bolland, will be hosting the family, and has been overwhelmed by the community's generosity.

Phil, 56, of Langford, said: "Eamonn is very strongly in support of the refugee scheme, and he just said, whatever you need, let us know.

"That was all done within a week, and it wouldn't have been possible without Strictly Beds and Bunks. They have both been absolutely brilliant and helped so quickly."

Phil and his wife Ann, 58, both have "a caring call", with Ann a social worker and Phil a retired NHS director.

They applied to host via the government website through which the Ukrainian family got in touch, although the mother and daughters are still waiting for their VISAs after nearly five weeks.

"It's a reinforcement of how slow the process is," said Phil. "But we have escalated the matter to our local MP [Richard Fuller] and he's going to look into it."

The family will be living with Phil, Ann, and their 27-year-old son, who plan to place the Ukrainian national flag in one of the family's rooms so they feel at home.

Eamonn told the Chronicle: "I think what they're doing is brilliant. Come along to our quizzes, have fun, and help a good cause!"

The Rose is still raising funds to help the Ukrainian family. The next general quiz is on May 18 and the next music quiz is on June 1. (£2 entry.)

You can also visit The Rose's Facebook page to find out more about its poker nights, DJs, live music and comedy nights.

Meanwhile, Phil and Ann would like to thank the Langford Community Trust, which has helped to pay for two thirds of the cost of a new carpet for the family, to Preen, Biggleswade, which has offered food and clothes vouchers, and to Central Bedfordshire Council, which has provided information about refugee meet ups, and how to help.

