A bicycle hire scheme is set to begin in Biggleswade this week.

Central Bedfordshire Council has teamed up with Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BedsRCC) and cycle hire company App-Bike.

The 12-month pilot scheme, which starts on Friday (July 7) is funded from contributions secured from a local development and BedsRCC.

One of the bikes which will be available

There will be 12 bicycles docked in Biggleswade which will be available for residents to hire at any time – at Dan Albone car park, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, the railway station, Grasmere Road and King's Reach shops

Each bicycle's features include three-speed internal gearing, dynamo lighting, internal braking system, front carrier (for loads of up to 5kg), puncture resistant tyres and an enclosed chain guard system.

The pilot scheme offers residents access to a low-cost sustainable transport option with users being able to choose from a pay-as-you-go tariff (with hire available at £1.50 per hour), or a £5 monthly membership offering two hours free hire each day, then £1 per hour thereafter.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience said: “The App-Bike scheme opens up cycling to Biggleswade residents, especially those who may not have a bicycle or might not think cycling is for them.

“By hiring a bike from convenient locations, it gives people the opportunity to make short journeys cleanly and sustainably and enjoy the many health-boosting benefits.

“They might even decide cycling is more fun than walking, waiting for a bus or driving, especially to the retail park where parking can be a real problem at busy times!”

She added: “Launching the scheme in Biggleswade builds neatly on local cycling history; champion rider and bicycle entrepreneur Dan Albone started his Ivel Cycle Works in town over 140 years ago.”

Cliff Andrews, BedsRCC deputy CEO, said: “This project is an extension of our work in creating the Biggleswade Green Wheel and we are so pleased to now be able to provide a way for more people enjoy it and to benefit their physical and mental wellbeing.”