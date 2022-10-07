Bins donated to Henlow Parish Council will help combat waste and store rainwater

Spare bins have been donated to Henlow Parish Council to help combat waste at the community allotments on Saxon Close.

Annington, the company responsible for refurbishing former MOD homes on Nene Road, has donated 15 bins already, with a further 17 to be gifted this month.

The bins will find "a new lease of life" at the allotments for garden waste and rainwater storage, preserving excess rainfall to water the crops at the allotments and creating a "spacious, tidier" village.

The bins at the community allotments.

Samantha Crawley, clerk for Henlow Parish Council, said: “This donation of bins, enables us to recycle them into water butts for our allotments, allowing for a more sustainable way of watering our gardens.

"This highlights the importance of saving water and money through the recycling of nature, particularly in the months where water is sparse. Not only does this help the environment, but we are very thankful to Annington for its generous donation.”

Stacy Whitehead, marketing manager at Annington, added: “As we are refurbishing homes in Henlow, it’s great to repurpose the surplus bins into water butts for important uses within the community allotments. In doing this, we will be supporting community gardening, which is proven to have numerous mental health benefits, as well as allowing the gardeners to re-use the water in a sustainable way.

Advertisement

"At Annington, we are very much keen to recycle unwanted goods to people who can repurpose them, and by donating these bins allows us to help the community to conserve water in a sustainable way.”