Brain Tumour Research director role for Shillington man who lost relative to the disease

A man with a very personal reason to join the fight to find a cure for brain tumours has joined Brain Tumour Research as one of its directors.

Russell Marriott, 50, who lives in Shillington, has taken on the role of director of income generation and development.

Russell, who is married with four children, has worked in the charity sector for more than 30 years.

But Brain Tumour Research has a very personal meaning for him – as he lost a relative to the disease.

He said: “Sadly, like so many people, I have first-hand experience of this devastating disease and I am very pleased to be joining Brain Tumour Research at what I hope will be a pivotal time in the growth of the charity as it strives towards finding a cure for all types of brain tumour.”

Russell will oversee the charity’s development and income generation strategy as it works to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year.

Sue Farrington Smith MBE, Chief Executive of Brain Tumour Research said: “Thanks to our loyal supporters we are looking forward to a period of continued growth and remain confident in our ambition to extend our network of Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence in the UK. We have plans to announce calls for applications for a further centre in the next few months.”