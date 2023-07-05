Breaking: Residents evacuated after vehicle crashes into house in Arlesey High Street
Diversions in place as emergency services work to make building safe
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Arlesey, after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning.
A small number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution while the building is made safe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police were called just after 1.30am to reports of a collision involving several vehicles in the High Street.
Officers are in attendance along with the fire and ambulance service with diversions in place via Station Road.