Breaking: Residents evacuated after vehicle crashes into house in Arlesey High Street

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Arlesey, after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning.

A small number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution while the building is made safe.

Police were called just after 1.30am to reports of a collision involving several vehicles in the High Street.

Police are currently at the scene where a vehicle has crashed into a property in High Street, Arlesey

Officers are in attendance along with the fire and ambulance service with diversions in place via Station Road.