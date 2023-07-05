News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Breaking: Residents evacuated after vehicle crashes into house in Arlesey High Street

Diversions in place as emergency services work to make building safe
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Arlesey, after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning.

A small number of residents are being evacuated as a precaution while the building is made safe.

Police were called just after 1.30am to reports of a collision involving several vehicles in the High Street.

Police are currently at the scene where a vehicle has crashed into a property in High Street, ArleseyPolice are currently at the scene where a vehicle has crashed into a property in High Street, Arlesey
Police are currently at the scene where a vehicle has crashed into a property in High Street, Arlesey
Most Popular

Officers are in attendance along with the fire and ambulance service with diversions in place via Station Road.

This is a developing story - we will update as more information is available.