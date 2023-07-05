Three people were injured after a car crashed into a house in High Street, Arlesey in the early hours of the morning.

The fire service had to use specialist equipment to rescue one casualty while two others were treated by medics following the incident which involved five vehicles.

Emergency services are currently at the scene to help make the building safe which has included cutting off the gas supply to the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.40am on 5th July to an incident on Arlesley High Street. “Crews from Stopsley, Shefford and Biggleswade attended a road traffic accident involving five vehicles.

"There were three casualties, one rescued by rescue equipment. Two casualties treated by medics.

"As the accident involved a house, the gas board came along and capped the gas and a structural engineer was on scene. Scene safety was left the police.”