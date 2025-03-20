Business success for Biggleswade actors who swopped West End for furniture making

Sam and Katie in their workshop, and right, a Fox & Monkey dining table and chairs. Images: Fox & Monkey.

A Biggleswade couple are taking the furniture world by storm as they swopped careers in the West End for countryside carpentry.

Sam and Katie Wilmott were all singing, all dancing West End actors until 2020 when they moved to the town just before the pandemic struck.

But the handy husband-and-wife team didn't waste any time during the lockdowns and founded Fox & Monkey – making bespoke, sustainable furniture and homewares to order.

Sam, 37, said: "It goes back to our creative sides from having to perform; how to make, how to form, how to put something on stage, which dance moves.

"It ties in with woodworking, as you take something from an idea and put it into practicality – a finished piece. It's a similar process really."

The couple first met in the capital city when Katie, now 31, was performing in her dubut show, 42nd Street, and Sam was in Stomp.

Busy Sam has also starred in Lord of the Rings, Wicked, War Horse, Whistle Down the Wind and Oliver! – and it was whilst he was treading the wooden boards that he decided to turn his hand to woodwork at home.

He said: "I bought a house in London in 2008 right when the credit crunch hit. I had no money and have quite a practical mind, so I thew myself into furniture making in my spare time."

The couple inspect a piece, and right, a Fox & Monkey sideboard. Images: Fox & Monkey.

Having caught the creative bug from his father – with whom Sam built a log cabin when he was younger – he then passed the passion for woodwork onto Katie during lockdown.

Sam said: "We didn't have much furniture and had just moved from a one-bed flat to a four-bed house.

"I’d got a lot of wood, so I said 'let's build a table together' and she got the bug! She's got a really creative interior design eye."

The inventive duo are based in their garage workshop and are also busy parents looking after their children, daughter Riley, aged two, and baby boy, Beau who was born in January.

The husband-and-wife team in their workshop. Image: Fox & Monkey.

"Our eldest loves coming into the workshop," smiled Sam. "And one day I have a dream of building them a treehouse and fort."

The couple’s creations are a mix of mid-century and modern styling, with the pair working predominantly with white oak ash and walnut, sourcing their wood as locally as possible.

Popular requests include sideboards, TV units and tables – with one of Sam's proudest achievements when he first tried steam-bending a big sideboard.

He has even appeared on BBC One's Money For Nothing, in which presenter Sarah Moore "saves things from being dumped" and visits artisans who can upcycle objects.

Sam added: "My first project was a built-in alcove cupboard. I created a console table from two drawers and a set of nesting tables from off cuts.

"The second project was filmed in July last year, but it hasn't aired yet."

You can find out more about Fox & Monkey here and follow the couple on Instagram: @monkeyboysworkshop - Sam; @thefox.home - Katie.

Sam concluded: "I'd like to thank my wife. She has supported me on my journey since I was a self employed actor. She's given birth to our two children – and juggling that and running the business, she's awesome – Wonder Woman!"