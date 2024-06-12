CAMRA calls for Biggleswade's Red Lion to be offered at 'realistic price'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CAMRA campaigners are calling for Biggleswade's Red Lion to be offered to the market at a "realistic price".

The East Bedfordshire branch believes the closed London Road pub could still be "a real asset to the town", and voiced concerns over the asking price of “offers over £750,000”.

Andrew McWhir, the branch's pub protection officer, claimed: "CAMRA doesn’t believe the current asking price for the Red Lion is justifiable, particularly when compared to its recent listing history, and would question whether it’s seriously intended to elicit offers.

The Red Lion in Biggleswade. Image: Google Maps.

"There is a related issue around the internal reorganisation that may have taken place in the absence of planning permission. If its investigations prove this has occurred, we want CBC to see the changes put right by the owner. That will help to make the commercial case for the pub even stronger."

The pub closed for good in January 2019 after it was sold to developers by Greene King. It went up for sale in 2021 for £425,000, after its owners at the time, UK Regeneration, went into liquidation.

Mr McWhir said: "What CAMRA would like to see is CBC commissioning an independent valuation of the Red Lion, so if when the owner comes back and says 'I haven't had an interest' in the asking price, CBC will be able to respond. We hope the council will be prepared.

"I hope CBC will listen to the community’s views on the Red Lion and ensure it provides the conditions for its return to viability. It could be a real asset to the town again in the right hands."

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “Under our Local Plan, pubs are protected because of their social and community value. Permission for a change of use or redevelopment would only be granted where the applicant can demonstrate, with evidence, one of three things: that a pub no longer serves the community; that it would be replaced by equivalent or better provision on the site or in the local area; or evidence is provided which satisfactorily demonstrates that a pub is no longer financially viable. To do that, an applicant would have to show that all reasonable efforts have been made to sell or let the premises for a community use at a reasonable price for at least 12 months.

“In the event an application is received for a use which isn’t a pub, the local community and CAMRA will be able to see the supporting information the applicant submits and can challenge it. This would include any evidence on whether the marketing price is considered to be ‘reasonable’.

“As the Local Planning Authority we refused this application, and we successfully defended that refusal at an appeal hearing with the Planning Inspectorate. The Red Lion is a Listed Building, and both Planning Enforcement Officers and Conservation Officers have conducted site visits. The enforcement case is open, and any information can be passed to the Planning Enforcement team for investigation.”