CBBC judge declares Stotfold pupils winners of art competition to help Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and Hitchin-based artist Sarah Graham, who appeared as a guest judge on CBBC's 'Britain's Best Young Artist', revealed the winners of a local art competition who added an additional splash of colour to St Neot's PaintRush.

15-year-old Charlotte from Ernulf Academy, St Neots, eight-year-old Mia from Fairfield Park Lower School, Stotfold, and seven year old Ethan from Fairfield Park Lower School, Stotfold, had their motivational messages on proud display to greet hundreds of participants at the 5km Paint Rush on June 26.

Their colourful creations have also been framed and displayed at the Bedfordshire-based hospice for all patients, visitors, volunteers and staff to enjoy.

Sarah Graham with one of the winning entries.

Artist Sarah, whose work is all about colour and positivity, was delighted to be asked to judge the competition.

She said “I was really impressed with all the entries, it was very difficult to choose but there were some outstanding pieces. I’m thrilled the winners will be displayed in the hospice for the staff, families and patients to enjoy.”

Staff at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice hoped the pair's paintings gave a 'bright' boost to participants on the start line as they prepare to take on PaintRush.

A Sue Ryder spokesman said: “Organised by volunteers and supported by Right at Home, Premier Plus, iDash and Tax Assist, PaintRush hopes to raise vital funds so Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice can be there when it matters for local families from across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.”