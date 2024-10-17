Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A world record breaking butcher from Clifton has had his inspirational story featured in a children's magazine.

Gavin Reynolds, who holds the title for making the most sausages in one minute, is delighted to be featured in the TIME for Kids online edition.

Back in May, the talented butcher managed to make 83 Lincolnshire sausages in just 60 seconds – and his achievement has featured in a 'By the Numbers' article alongside other record breakers.

Gavin told the Chronicle: "Being featured in the TIME for Kids magazine feels incredible.

Gavin with his certificate. Image supplied by Gavin Reynolds.

"It's a recognition of hard work and dedication, and it inspires me to keep pushing myself.

"To all the youngsters out there, I'd say never underestimate your potential. Set your goals high,believe in yourself and remember that every small step can lead to achieving something remarkable.

"Go out there and chase those world records."

Gavin, whose father and grandfather were both butchers, was confident that he could beat Barry John Crowe's then-current record. Barry, from Ireland, had won the Guinness World Record title in 2017, with a total of 78.

But fast-fingered Gavin had no problem beating his score by an extra five, filling and linking the sausages to a minimum of four inches long.

Gavin added: "In terms of record breaking, I have plans to maybe try breaking the record again.

"I'm really excited about the possibility and ready to put in the effort to see if I can do it again. Watch this space."

Gavin works in J.W.Baxter Butcher's and took over the shop around 24 years ago. It first opened in 1939.