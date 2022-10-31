Community Action Day in Potton is 'enormous success' as officers discuss issues that matter

A Community Action Day held in Potton was "an enormous success".

Central Bedfordshire Council's partners were out in force helping residents with a range of issues, as they hoped to make "a big difference" in the town. The team recently carried out high visibility patrols, provided advice, met residents and businesses, tidied up and made noticeable improvements to the local area.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Our Community Action Day was an enormous success. I was delighted to join so many of our officers, residents and partner agencies who attended and helped to make it such a productive day.”

On patrol. Image: CBC.

In response to reports of anti-social behaviour and other community safety issues, the council’s Safer Communities Team, Safer Neighbourhood team, Grand Union Housing Group and Bedfordshire Police Officers carried out patrols and door knocks to engage with residents, understand their concerns and offer help and advice. Meanwhile, the council’s Safer Communities Engagement Officer also shared bike marking kits to provide cyclists with added security.

The council held information stalls in The Market Square throughout the day, too, with the Safer Communities and Partnership, Public Health and Environment teams on hand to talk to residents. Officers shared crime prevention advice and asked people to fill in the Safer Central Survey, provided important health guidance and highlighted how residents can reduce waste and recycle better.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "Another engaging feature in the Market Square was the council’s ‘Trash Cube’. The cube contained litter the Environmental Services team had picked up from the pavement around Potton. It showed an example of the eye-opening amounts of litter that the council and its contractors manage daily."

Potton Town Council, Grand Union, the council’s Health Hub, Gypsy and Traveller and Domestic Abuse teams, and police officers were also available to offer invaluable information and assistance. The council’s Trading Standards team visited firework retailers and were pleased to only find licensed fireworks on sale.