Central Beds Council "should not be marking its own homework" says councillor as she walks out of meeting

Councillor Hayley Whitaker, pictured right, excused herself from the meeting

Central Bedfordshire Council “should not be marking its own homework” a councillor said before withdrawing from a planning meeting yesterday.

The council’s Development Management Committee (Wednesday, October 26) was considering an application for 27 new homes in Haynes from New Vista Homes.

Councillor Hayley Whitaker (Independent, Biggleswade South) said she had various issues with the application and with New Vista Homes.

“I have an issue with the fact that this is not 100 per cent affordable housing given that the council does have a very significant stake in New Vista Homes.

“We should be setting an example and building houses for residents not to make profit,” she said.

Councillor Whittaker said that she “kind of agrees” with councillor Kevin Collins (who had left the meeting a few minutes earlier following comments from another committee member).

“I don’t think I want to be here,” she said. “Because I don’t think we should be marking our own homework.

“I don’t genuinely think that we should be sitting here judging what is essentially a council application.

“New Vista Homes is a council company, I don’t think we should be allowed to judge that.

“I think that should be going to an independent external body whether or not legally that is right or wrong.

“I don’t feel comfortable doing that and therefore I too will excuse myself,” she said.

Councillor Nigel Young (Conservative, Dunstable Watling) said: “Just to make the point as you go, Haley, you deal with applications from this council all the time.

“You deal with applications for schools, community halls, this, that and the other.

“But this one has got your dander up, so you have the right to leave of course,” he said.

Before leaving, councillor Whittaker replied: “But most of the applications come in front of us from the council, councillor Young are for schools, community facilities, not to make money and that’s what I object to.”

Councillor Young later added: “I’d like to make one point on the record that councillor Whitaker has now said that she does not like New Vista Homes making a profit.

“The solicitor will have to consider and advise whether that will disqualify councillor Whitaker from hearing any further applications from New Vista Homes.”

Ed Telepneff, a solicitor from Pathfinder Legal Services overseeing the meeting, replied: “In terms of future applications, I don’t think so as long as you know it’s declared that she has got an open mind, all the usual things.”

Councillor Young said: “I wonder if you’d look into that because we have a councillor saying I don’t like this company, I’m walking out.

“Councillor Collins left because of councillor Hares’ accusations or implications.

“But this is far more specific – ‘I don’t like this company’.

“‘I don’t think I should hear applications from a council company that’s making money’.

“Well, that’s just wrong and that is prejudiced and displays a predetermination,” he said.

Mr Telepneff replied: “I think just on that, an unequivocal ‘I am not going to approve any application that comes forward ever again through this company’, fair enough.

“But I don’t think she was explicit when she made her comment,” he said.