Central Beds councillor walks out of meeting over 'cheap and insulting' comments

A senior Central Bedfordshire councillor angrily left a meeting this week following “cheap and personally insulting” insinuations he said were made by a committee member.

The council’s Development Management Committee (Wednesday, October 26) was considering an application for 27 new homes in Haynes from New Vista Homes.

During her statement against the planning application, committee member councillor Rebecca Hares (Independent, Houghton Conquest and Haynes) said the current and previous portfolio holders for planning and regeneration should be precluded for “the integrity of the planning process”.

Councillor Kevin Collins (inset top) angrily left the meeting over comments made by councillor Rebecca Hares (inset bottom)

“As one led to the creation of the local plan, and the other is overseeing it and has seen its implementation,” she said.

“[Local Government Association ] (LGA) planning guidance advised that the leader and portfolio holders of a local authority should exclude themselves from decision-making committees.

“This is to avoid the perception of conflicts of interest and predisposition,” she said.

“The applicant is the council-owned development company with politically affiliated board members and there are obvious discrepancies in the council’s application of impact in its assessment of sites within Haynes,” she said.

Advertisement

The New Vista Homes website says the company is owned by The Central Bedfordshire Group, which is a company wholly owned by Central Bedfordshire Council.

“There is a huge perception of conflicts of interest, a perspective repeatedly expressed by residents both in email correspondence and at public consultation meetings,” she said.

Councillor Hares made various claims about the suitability of the site, and that other sites were rejected for reasons that didn’t apply to the New Vista Homes application.

Advertisement

“According to the local plan assessment in the call for sites, the privately-owned site, Seven Acre Field, and the privately-owned site, Land West of Silver End Road, declares Haynes having an existing deficit of educational places across all tiers,” she said.

“In puzzling contrast, council-owned site Hill Farm states that the education situation is the lower school has a small amount of capacity, additional middle school capacity and upper school places are planned.

“The same assessment criteria has been applied to all three sites, yet two significantly different outcomes.

“Council-owned site and council-owned development company and educational places mysteriously appear,” she said.

Advertisement

Councillor Kevin Collins (Conservative, Caddington), who is the council’s executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “Sorry, it’s something I’ve been mulling over, but I think I’ve made my decision.

“I do notice that we have fresh legal representation this month, once again, they’ve raised no objection to me being here despite the tired and repetitive raising of the subject by councillor Hares.

“Councillor Hares also made certain other insinuations, which I’m not going to repeat because I want to check webcast, but they were cheap and personally insulting.

“Also if I recall rightly, suggested that officers were behaving inappropriately because of political interference.

Advertisement

“So I’m going to save her the effort of complaining on Facebook that I stayed in the room by leaving.

“I’m going to check her offensive comments again,” he said.