A new councillor has joined Sandy Town Council.

At a meeting on Monday, October 10, following a vote by councillors, Robert Lacey was co-opted onto the council, to fill a vacancy in Ivel Ward.

Councillor Lacey was born in Bedfordshire, living in the county for most of his life, and he and his wife have called Beeston their home for the last 15 years.

His decision to apply for the vacancy arose from his enthusiasm for local people and places.

Before his appointment, Councillor Lacey said: “I am interested in helping create and maintain community in Sandy and the surrounding area, and in particular the maintenance and conservation of the built, rural and wild environments."

Councillor Lacey has already been involved in volunteer work in the community, as during the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, he ran a prescription collection service for vulnerable residents in Beeston along with the help of eight other volunteers.

This was a great success and Robert says he would happily co-ordinate similar community efforts in the future.

The Lacey household is also hosting a Ukrainian refugee - an experience which has made Robert enthusiastic to help others in the Ukrainian community in the future.

He said: "I have been in a great position to help others navigate the complexities of getting VISA’s approved, arranging all the necessary registrations once arrived and finding language or vocational courses to help them adapt to the UK."

A council spokesman said: "Cllr Lacey’s professional skills will also be a great addition to Sandy Town Council.

"Robert is a career railway engineer and is currently the deputy national technical head of track for Network Rail, specialising in track geometry and innovation projects. He also has previous experience as a highways engineer.

"As a civil engineer, he has a wealth of knowledge on built environments and infrastructure – particularly around transportation. He is also knowledgeable in solar and green energy.

"His interests in local photography and technology will also be great assets to Robert in his future as a town councillor."